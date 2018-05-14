Aces/WNBA

Aces to play eight times on NBA TV

May 14, 2018 - 11:51 am
 

National cable channel NBA TV will air the Aces’ home opener versus the Seattle Storm on May 27th, the network announced Monday morning.

The start time has been moved forward a half-hour to 5:30 p.m.

All 12 WNBA teams are scheduled to play on NBA TV during the course of the regular season. In addition to the home opener, the Aces will play seven games on the network.

Las Vegas concluded its two-game preseason Sunday afternoon with a 68-55 loss to the Dallas Wings, and will begin its inaugural regular season Sunday afternoon on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

