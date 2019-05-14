Aces trying deal for WNBA All-Star center Liz Cambage

The Aces have re-engaged the Dallas Wings in trade talks centered around center Liz Cambage but no deal is imminent, according to a person familiar with the details of negotiations.

The Aces’ desire to acquire WNBA All-Star center Liz Cambage in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Wings intensified Monday, but a person familiar with the negotiations says no deal is imminent and characterized the likelihood of one as “50-50.”

A potential trade would include point guard Moriah Jefferson, forward Isabelle Harrison and a 2020 first-round draft pick for Cambage, the person told the Review-Journal on Monday night.

The 6-foot-8-inch Cambage averaged 23.0 points and 9.7 rebounds last season, and is considered one of the best post players in the WNBA. In a July game against the New York Liberty, Cambage scored a league-record 53 points.

She played with the Tulsa Shock in 2011 and 2013 and has three-season averages of 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while hitting 56 percent of her floor shots.

Cambage, a 27-year-old native of London who was raised in Australia, had requested a trade in January and cited the Los Angeles Sparks as a preferred destination, but would play in Las Vegas, the person said. The Aces had ongoing dialogue with the Wings throughout the offseason, but talks were dormant until about two weeks ago before intensifying again Sunday morning.

Jefferson, 25, was the No. 2 overall pick to the San Antonio Stars in 2016 and averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 points as a rookie. But she injured her knee in 2017 and played just 16 games last season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.1 assists. She recently concluded her commitments overseas, and has not yet reported to Aces training camp.

Harrison, 25, was the No. 12 overall pick in 2015, but missed her rookie season with a knee injury. She had a breakout season in 2017 with the Stars, averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, but sat out the 2018 WNBA season with an auto-immune issue.

