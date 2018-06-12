Aces vs. Fever preview: Tuesday’s game

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) surrounded by Atlanta Dream's Renee Montgomery, left, and Renee Montgomery, right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

* Who: Aces vs. Indiana Fever

* When: 4 p.m. Tuesday

* Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

* How to watch: WNBA League Pass

* About the Aces: The road trip continues on into Naptown, where the Aces (1-7) will have an opportunity to score a victory against the only winless team in the WNBA, which they beat three times last season.

Rookie sensation A’ja Wilson leads the charge with 20.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Two-guard Kayla McBride is good for 14.3 points per game.

Second-year combo guard Kelsey Plum started the last two games at point guard for Las Vegas, and turned in one of her better efforts of the year Sunday against Phoenix with 12 points, six assists and no turnovers in 29 minutes.

The Aces have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this season, but held the Mercury to just 21 points in the second half on Sunday.

We’ll see if that’s an aberration, or a sign of things to come.

* About the Fever: Top rookie guard Kelsey Mitchell is enjoying a seamless transition to the WNBA, averaging a team-high 19.4 points per game for Indiana (0-8).

Veteran power forward Candice Dupree gets 14 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and shoots 51.4 percent from the field.

Four other players average between 5.9 and 9.8 points per game.

The Fever sports the worst defense in the WNBA, and allow 106.4 points per 100 possessions. It also has the third-worst offensive efficiency in the league, generating 95.0 points per 100 possessions.

