Aces vs. Mercury preview: Sunday’s game

The Aces host the Phoenix Mercury at 5 p.m. Sunday at Mandalay Bay Events Center, with the game televised on ATT SportsNet.

Atlanta Dreams's Tiffany Hayes protects the ball from Las Vegas Aces Kayla McBride (21) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Who: Phoenix Mercury (8-3) vs. Aces (3-8)

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mandalay Bay Events Center

Tickets: Starting at $17 on axs.com

TV: AT&T SportsNet

About the Aces: The Aces concluded their four-game trip with a 2-2 record and are playing at home for the first time since June 8.

Guard Kayla McBride is coming off a 22-point outing against the Dallas Wings, rookie sensation A’ja Wilson has scored in double figures in every game and wing Nia Coffey returned from an ankle injury.

Las Vegas lost to Phoenix last Sunday, but turned in one of its best defensive efforts of the season in holding the Mercury to 22 second-half points. Wilson scored a team-high 17 points while matching up with all-star center Brittney Griner.

About the Mercury: Phoenix, idle since Tuesday, is built around Griner and guard Diana Taurasi, one of the WNBA’s most formidable duos. Griner averages 20.8 points on 57.9 percent shooting to go with 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. Taurasi averages 19.5 points and a team-high 4.4 assists.

DeWanna Bonner is one of the league’s best third options who averages 15.9 points on 47.7 percent shooting for the Mercury, who are fourth in offensive efficiency with 104.1 points per 100 possessions.

