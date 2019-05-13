Aces waive 2 players after scrimmage with Chinese national team

Center Ruth Hamblin and guard Dominique Wilson signed training camp deals during the offseason and were competing for final spots on the Aces’ roster.

Dominique Wilson, left, stretches after Aces practice on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Aces center Ruth Hamblin, left, takes a break with teammate guard Kayla McBride during practice at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Aces waived center Ruth Hamblin and guard Dominique Wilson on Sunday after a closed scrimmage against the Chinese national team.

The pair signed training camp deals during the offseason and were competing for final spots on the team’s roster.

Hamblin was drafted by the Dallas Wings in the second round of the 2016 WNBA Draft, but had been out of the league two years after struggling as a rookie. She played at Oregon State and was twice named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilson was not drafted and played two years abroad before arriving at Aces camp. She played at North Carolina State, averaging 14.3 points from 2014-17.

The Aces still have 15 players on the training camp roster, though four are still concluding commitments overseas. They play a preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 19, and must trim their roster to 12 by the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 26.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.