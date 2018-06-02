A’ja Wilson, defense power Aces to first victory

It took four games, but the Aces finally figured it out. A little defense goes a long way.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates the teams 85-73 victory over the Washington Mystics following a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Aces celebrate their 85-73 victory over the Washington Mystics following a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) celebrates the teams 85-73 victory over the Washington Mystics following a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) goes to the basket against Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) loses the ball and gets fouled by Washington Mystics forward Monique Currie, right, as Mystics guards Kristi Toliver (20) and Ariel Atkins (7) defend in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) takes a shot over Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Washington Mystics forward Monique Currie (25) gets fouled by Las Vegas Aces center Kelsey Bone (3) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is introduced before playing the Washington Mystics in a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center Kelsey Bone (3) celebrates after making a shot against the Washington Mystics in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) looks for a pass through Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center Kelsey Bone (3) looks to pass against Washington Mystics forwards Myisha Hines-Allen (2) and Monique Currie (25) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles the ball as Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) defends in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) dribbles the ball against the Washington Mystics in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Washington Mystics center Krystal Thomas (34) gets blocked by Las Vegas Aces centers Kelsey Bone (3) and Carolyn Swords (8) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21) takes a shot against Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) gets the ball stripped by Las Vegas Aces center Kelsey Bone (3) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a play against the Washington Mystics in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Aces surrendered more than 100 points in three of their first four games, but shackled the visiting Washington Mystics en route to an 85-73 victory — and the first victory since relocating to Las Vegas — at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday night.

Rookie center A’ja Wilson patrolled the paint on both ends of the floor, and finished with game-highs of 26 points and 12 rebounds. She also blocked three shots and led the spirited defensive effort that held the Mystics to 40 percent shooting, including 18.8 percent from 3-point range.

“We had to come out with a mindset that we weren’t going to (struggle defensively) again,” Wilson said with a block of ice. “Coming into the game, we knew we had to capitalize on our defense. Defense wins a lot of games.”

Bad defense loses a lot of games, too.

The Aces (1-4) allowed a WNBA record 17 3-pointers in a 101-74 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night and arrived back in Las Vegas on Friday, winless and yet to display a legitimate, consistent defense.

Wilson, however, set the tone Friday with two first-quarter blocks and an early steal. The rest of the team followed suit, and the Aces constructed a 46-37 halftime lead.

“One person getting a stop kind of feeds off another,” forward Dearica Hamby said. “When you get a stop, you kind of just string them along.”

The Mystics (5-2) responded with a little defense of their own in the second half, and crawled back into the game on the strength of Monique Curry and her team-high 24 points.

But they had no answer for Wilson, who muscled her way to the free-throw line repeatedly in the third and fourth quarters.

She converted a franchise-record 14 of her franchise-record 18 attempts, and found shooters and cutters for pivotal baskets down the stretch.

Hamby supplied 12 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, Kayla McBride and Nia Coffey scored 11 apiece and Kelsey Bone came off the bench to score 10 for Las Vegas, which is in the midst of a seven-game in 12-day stretch.

“It was not a sense of relief in the locker room tonight. It was a sense of excitement,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “They know we have potentially something special here. We have A’ja Wilson. We have some shooters … We’ve got some building blocks. Now they have to learn how to play with each other.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.