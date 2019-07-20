A’ja Wilson injured in Aces’ loss at Seattle, 69-66
Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson injured her left leg after colliding with Liz Cambage in the third quarter of a 69-66 road loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday night.
The Aces committed 21 turnovers Friday night in a 69-66 road loss to the Seattle Storm, ending their five-game winning streak at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson injured her left leg after colliding with Liz Cambage in the third quarter. Wilson was escorted a few minutes later to the locker with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.