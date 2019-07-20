A’ja Wilson injured in Aces’ loss at Seattle, 69-66

Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson injured her left leg after colliding with Liz Cambage in the third quarter of a 69-66 road loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, center, fights for a loose ball with Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb, left, and Alysha Clark during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard, right, shoots as Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Storm's Jordin Canada, right, drives past Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd brings the ball up against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard, center, is fouled by Las Vegas Aces' Sydney Colson (51) as Aces' A'ja Wilson, right, defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Las Vegas Aces' Tamera Young grabs a rebound against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage, center, is doubled-teamed by Seattle Storm's Crystal Langhorne, left, and Courtney Paris during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard, left, and Mercedes Russell, right, compete for a loose ball with Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage, right, reaches for a loose ball over Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Aces committed 21 turnovers Friday night in a 69-66 road loss to the Seattle Storm, ending their five-game winning streak at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson injured her left leg after colliding with Liz Cambage in the third quarter. Wilson was escorted a few minutes later to the locker with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.