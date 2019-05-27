A’ja Wilson, Kayla McBride pace Aces past LA Sparks

The Aces cruised to an 83-70 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in their season opener Sunday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) looks to shoot a basket past Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender (42) and (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 15, 2018. The Sparks won 99-78. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kayla McBride scored 20 and Dearica Hamby added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

