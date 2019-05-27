74°F
Aces/WNBA

A’ja Wilson, Kayla McBride pace Aces past LA Sparks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2019 - 6:58 pm
 

The Aces cruised to an 83-70 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in their season opener Sunday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kayla McBride scored 20 and Dearica Hamby added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

