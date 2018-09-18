A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum among finalists for USA Basketball team

Wilson and Plum have been practing with USA Basketball since the first week of September and have excelled in a series of exhibition games in preparation for the World Cup, which starts Sept. 22 in Tenerife, Spain.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a play by Aces guard Moriah Jefferson (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum are among 13 finalists for 12 spots on USA Basketball’s World Cup Team.

Wilson and Plum have been practicing with USA Basketball since the first week of September and have excelled in a series of exhibition games in preparation for the World Cup, which starts Sept. 22 in Tenerife, Spain.

The 12-member roster will be finalized ahead of the event, according to USA Basketball. Other finalists include Diana Taurasi, Elena Della Donne, Britney Griner and Breanna Stewart.

Wilson was named WNBA Rookie of the Year last week and averaged 20.7 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Aces in 2018. Plum averaged 9.7 points and led the league in 3-point shooting for most of the season, finishing at 43.9 percent.

The Americans are the two-time defending gold medalists.

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.