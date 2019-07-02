A’ja Wilson shows off her Bill Laimbeer T-shirt collection

A’ja Wilson has a new tradition this year and it involves Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer.

After every home game when it’s time for player interviews, Wilson greets the media in a different Bill Laimbeer themed t-shirt.

Wilson is extremely proud of her collection that includes a “This Girl Loves Bill Laimbeer” tee, to a comic book style screenshot of her head coach arguing “What Foul?”

