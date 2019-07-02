101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces/WNBA

A’ja Wilson shows off her Bill Laimbeer T-shirt collection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2019 - 12:53 pm
 

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson has a new tradition this year.

After every home game when it’s time for player interviews, Wilson greets the media in a different Bill Laimbeer themed t-shirt.

Wilson is extremely proud of her collection that includes a “This Girl Loves Bill Laimbeer” tee, to a comic book style screenshot of her head coach arguing “What Foul?”

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Cassie Soto at csoto@reviewjournal.com. Follow @_CassieSoto on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) slices to the rim past Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustaf ...
Las Vegas Aces foward A’ja Wilson finds groove with efficiency
By / RJ

Wilson is finding her groove offensively, and submitted last week her best two individual performances of the season — a 28-point outburst against the Washington Mystics and a 20-point game against the Dallas Wings — to garner Western Conference Player of the Week honors.