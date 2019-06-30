A’ja Wilson’s 39 points leads Aces to OT win over Indiana

A’ja Wilson scored a career-high 39 points to lead the Aces to a 102-97 overtime victory over Indiana. Teammate Liz Cambage scored 12 points in the extra period.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum drives past an Indiana Fever defender to the basket during the first period of their WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, left, battles to the basket with Indiana Fever center Teaira McCowan during the first period of their WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, left, is fouled while driving to the basket by Indiana Fever center Teaira McCowan during the first period of their WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride gets off a shot over Indiana Fever defenders during the first period of their WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer is displeased with a missed call by the officials during the first period of their WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A’ja Wilson scored a career-high 39 points to lead the Aces to a 102-97 overtime victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday at Mandalay Events Center.

Teammate Liz Cambage scored 12 of her 16 points in the extra period.

Las Vegas is 7-5; Indiana is 5-9.

