Aces/WNBA

A’ja Wilson’s 39 points leads Aces to OT win over Indiana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2019 - 9:41 pm
 

A’ja Wilson scored a career-high 39 points to lead the Aces to a 102-97 overtime victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday at Mandalay Events Center.

Teammate Liz Cambage scored 12 of her 16 points in the extra period.

Las Vegas is 7-5; Indiana is 5-9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

