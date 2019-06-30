A’ja Wilson’s 39 points leads Aces to OT win over Indiana
A’ja Wilson scored a career-high 39 points to lead the Aces to a 102-97 overtime victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday at Mandalay Events Center.
Teammate Liz Cambage scored 12 of her 16 points in the extra period.
Las Vegas is 7-5; Indiana is 5-9.
