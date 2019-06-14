Bill Laimbeer lightens mood for Aces with shooting contests

The Las Vegas coach has implemented a halfcourt shooting contest at the end of game-day shootarounds, designed for his players to have fun before games and win money.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives past New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B, of Sweden, during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

New York Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, defends against Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

New York Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, defends against Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. Wilson was called for an offensive foul on the play. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Las Vegas Aces' Sydney Colson, right, is led off the court after being injured in the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Las Vegas Aces' Sydney Colson, center, dribbles against the New York Liberty in the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2019 in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Las Vegas Aces' Sydney Colson lies on the court after being injured in the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Sunday, June 9, 2019 in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The Aces prepare for every game the same way — by shooting from half court for a chance to win coach Bill Laimbeer’s money.

Laimbeer has implemented a half-court shooting contest at the end of game-day shootarounds, designed in part for his players to have some fun before games and to win back the money they paid to him in fines between games.

Veteran center Carolyn Swords is among the better half-court shooters on the team and has the most victories — unofficially — but she says Kayla McBride, Kelsey Plum and Ji-Su Park provide plenty of competition.

“It starts to get a little competitive because someone will get hot for a little while,” said Swords, who has won twice this season. “I had a really good July last year. I was hitting a bunch. The rest of the team gets tired of the same people winning, and they also want a chance at it.”

Laimbeer began the contest in 2003 with the now defunct Detroit Shock and since has done it at his other coaching stops. Fines accumulate between games for various reasons — such as tardiness and violation of cellphone policies or dress codes.

Those fined have one shot to win their money back with a make. Miss, though, and the rest of the Aces have two chances to collect their cash before Laimbeer pockets it.

The most experienced players shoot first. Rookies shoot last.

“Everybody loves money. Free money if you hit the shot,” veteran wing Tamera Young said with a smile. “It’s a competition drill. We talk trash to each other, but if somebody makes it, we’re excited. We want somebody to make it, because if not, Bill gets his money back. We’re trying to take Bill’s money as much as we can.”

Different players have different strategies.

Swords, for instance, shoots underhanded like former NBA star Rick Barry — with lots of backspin. She said “it’s surprisingly effective.” Young likes to shoot at an angle and aim toward the top of the glass. Veteran guard Sugar Rodgers speeds up her release.

Laimbeer officiates and either keeps his money or pays a player.

Make or miss, all in good fun.

“It’s a good ice breaker at the end of a shootaround, getting ready for the game,” Laimbeer said. “Right now they’re struggling; last year they got it down.”

