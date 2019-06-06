Bill Laimbeer mulls change in Las Vegas Aces’ starting lineup

Las Vegas, the preseason betting favorite to win the WNBA championship, has started the season 1-2 entering Thursday’s game at the Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) fights for the ball with Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) and others during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) takes a moment at the foul line versus the Connecticut Sun during the third quarter of their game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer is a bit frustrated during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game versus the Connecticut Sun at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) has a shot attempt blocked by Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) is a bit concerned while on the bench versus the Connecticut Sun during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Connecticut Sun guard Rachel Banham (1) bats the ball away from Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers (14) as they battle on the court during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer is perplexed by the lack of another foul call during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game versus the Connecticut Sun at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Connecticut Sun guard Rachel Banham (1) fouls Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) on a shot attempt but isn't called for it during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) attempts to stop a pass attempt by Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aces were the betting favorites to win the WNBA title after acquiring Liz Cambage last month. But they haven’t looked the part in two of their three games.

Coach Bill Laimbeer said he isn’t surprised and has reaffirmed for several weeks that his team must learn how to win close games before it becomes a legitimate contender. Las Vegas (1-2) squandered leads to the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun in its past two games — both losses — and now hits the road for its next two games.

Here are three things to watch as the Aces look to bounce back Thursday against the Atlanta Dream.

1. Possible change in the starting lineup

After Sunday’s loss, Laimbeer mentioned a possible change in the starting lineup, which hasn’t produced consistently. All-Stars A’ja Wilson and Kayla McBride are shoo-ins, but Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Carolyn Swords played limited minutes Sunday and combined for two points.

Veteran Tamera Young played 27 minutes at small forward — the most of any reserve — and provides scoring and defensive versatility at 6 feet 2 inches.

She started 25 games last season and would be a logical addition to the starting unit. Guard Sydney Colson also has thrived in a reserve role, as has forward Dearica Hamby. But Laimbeer said Hamby probably will continue to come off the bench.

2. 3-point shooting

The Aces attempted the fewest 3-pointers (10.6) in the WNBA last season and are taking the fewest this season (13.0). They have been outscored from 3-point range in all three games and haven’t attempted more than 16 in a game.

With Wilson and center Liz Cambage, the Aces predicate their offense around their inside game. But the team’s lack of 3-point shooting has congested the paint and clogged driving lanes at times.

3. Liz Cambage

Cambage has showcased her scoring and rebounding in limited minutes and should become more of a factor when she gets additional playing time. She’s averaging 14 minutes per game and is third on the team in scoring (13.5), hitting 47.1 percent of her field-goal attempts.

She will join the starting lineup at some point. Could it be Thursday?

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.