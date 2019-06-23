Dearica Hamby sparks Las Vegas Aces in 86-68 rout of Dallas

Aces reserve forward Dearica Hamby scored a career-high 27 points in an 86-68 victory over the Dallas Wings on Saturday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustafson (13) in the second quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives past Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) and Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustafson (13) in the first quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is announced before the start of Vegas' WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) slices to the rim past Dallas Wings center Imani McGee-Stafford (34) in the first quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) splits two Dallas Wings defenders in the first quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) drives past Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison (20) in the first quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) slices to the rim past Dallas Wings center Imani McGee-Stafford (34) in the first quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers (14) splits Dallas Wings center Imani McGee-Stafford (34) and Dallas Wings guard Brooke McCarty-Williams (1) in the second quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, left, argues a call in the second quarter during Vegas' WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer for the Aces in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10), Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0), Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) cheer for their teammates in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustafson (13) in the second quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) grabs a rebound over Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison (20) in the second quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer makes a defensive call in the second quarter during Vegas' WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) shoots a jump shot over Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) in second first quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhpho

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) shoots a corner three point shot over a Dallas Wings defender in the first quarter on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) slices to the rim past Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustafson (13) in the second quarter on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) drives past Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison (20) in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustafson (13) in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) cheers for her teammates in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer throws a cup after getting a technical foul in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer for the Aces in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aces reserve forward Dearica Hamby needed 11 points Saturday night against the Dallas Wings to reach the 1,000-point plateau. She finished with a career-high 27.

Oh, and a decisive victory.

She’ll take that, too.

The Aces rebounded from a blowout loss to the Washington Mystics with an 86-68 win over the Wings at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Hamby reached the career milestone with a 3-pointer in the third quarter and had 19 points in the second half to earn an ovation from the 4,347 in attendance.

“Every night, I come out and play as hard as I can,” said Hamby, who downplayed the significance of her personal accomplishments. “I’m glad that it was rewarded tonight.”

The Aces drew the ire of coach Bill Laimbeer after an uninspiring 95-72 loss to Washington on Thursday, prompting a 75-minute film session after practice Friday.

Their half-court offense was stagnant and disjointed against the Mystics. Their half-court defense was porous and ineffective.

What a difference two days can make.

Rookie guard Jackie Young probed the paint off pick-and-rolls for seven early points and created scoring opportunities in the first quarter for A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage. In the second quarter, the Aces relied on their defense to create separation, contesting shots and forcing turnovers during a decisive 17-4 run.

“That’s the type of team that we need to be at all times,” said Wilson, who had 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting and eight rebounds. “We kind of didn’t really show it against Washington. We knew we had to go back to the drawing board and get an understanding of where people need to be on time and just communicate out there. And that’s what we did.”

Las Vegas (5-4) parlayed a 49-34 halftime lead into a 27-point lead in the second half. Wilson assaulted Dallas’ interior defense, and Hamby ran the floor in transition for uncontested layups and 3-pointers.

Cambage wasn’t a focal point offensively but had perhaps her most complete performance of the season, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds, a career-high six assists and five blocks.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick who had struggled in the half court, finished with nine points on 4-for-7 shooting and eight assists for the Aces, who assisted on 31 of 35 field goals.

“All the team has been very supportive of her being more aggressive,” Laimbeer said. “Tonight, she came out with the mindset that ‘I’m going to be aggressive and see what happens.’ Good things happen when you do that.”

Laimbeer said he was satisfied with his team’s performance, but emphasized that the Wings (2-6) aren’t nearly as good as the Mystics, who advanced to the WNBA Finals last season.

Dallas shot 28.6 percent from the field, including 19.4 percent from 3-point range.

