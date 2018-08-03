Flight delays affect Aces trip to Washington

The team, scheduled to fly out of McCarron International Airport for Washington at 1 p.m. Thursday, experienced a series of delays, and did not leave Las Vegas until the wee hours of Friday morning.

The Aces hadn’t experienced any travel complications this season.

Until Thursday — one day before their most important game of the WNBA season.

The team, scheduled to fly out of McCarron International Airport for Washington at 1 p.m. Thursday, experienced a series of delays, and did not leave Las Vegas until the wee hours of Friday morning. Players were on four different plays that left between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m.

We can’t control the weather, but league can control whether or not player health will be put at risk tomorrow. Delays, cancelations & now taking a red-eye to get to DC @ 1pm. Aces will have been traveling for 24 hrs by the time we land. It takes less time to get to Sydney, AUS — Carolyn Swords (@CarolynSwords) August 3, 2018

The Aces flew into Dallas, where they experienced another set of delays, and are not expected to land in Washington until around 2:30 local time — four-and-a-half hours before the originally scheduled start of their game.

The Mystics delayed tip-off until 5 p.m. PST to better accommodate the Aces, who begin a crucial three-game road trip while sitting 1.5 games behind the Dallas Wings for the eighth and final playoff spot.

They will not have a shootaround.

No shoot around. No night of sleep. No beds. No food. Right now we will land in DC at 245pm that has us going straight to the gym bc of traffic and bags…and you want us to play? Oh ok. — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

Commercial travel is the norm in the WNBA, and is unlikely to change in the near future. Las Vegas plays at Connecticut on Sunday and at Atlanta on Tuesday before returning home for a three-game homestand.

