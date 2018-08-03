Aces/WNBA

Flight delays affect Aces trip to Washington

By
August 3, 2018 - 9:35 am
 

The Aces hadn’t experienced any travel complications this season.

Until Thursday — one day before their most important game of the WNBA season.

The team, scheduled to fly out of McCarron International Airport for Washington at 1 p.m. Thursday, experienced a series of delays, and did not leave Las Vegas until the wee hours of Friday morning. Players were on four different plays that left between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m.

The Aces flew into Dallas, where they experienced another set of delays, and are not expected to land in Washington until around 2:30 local time — four-and-a-half hours before the originally scheduled start of their game.

The Mystics delayed tip-off until 5 p.m. PST to better accommodate the Aces, who begin a crucial three-game road trip while sitting 1.5 games behind the Dallas Wings for the eighth and final playoff spot.

They will not have a shootaround.

Commercial travel is the norm in the WNBA, and is unlikely to change in the near future. Las Vegas plays at Connecticut on Sunday and at Atlanta on Tuesday before returning home for a three-game homestand.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

