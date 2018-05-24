Guards Kayla McBride, Kelsey Plum join Aces

Guards Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum concluded their seasons in Turkey at the beginning of the week and joined the Aces on Thursday.

San Antonio Stars' Kelsey Plum goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Briann January during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

San Antonio Stars guard Kelsey Plum, left, and Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams, right, chase a loose ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in San Antonio. Connecticut won 89-56. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Connecticut Sun forward Kayla Pedersen, right, has her jersey grabbed by San Antonio Stars guard Kelsey Plum (10) as she tries to shoot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Stars' Kelsey Plum goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Briann January during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

San Antonio Stars' Kayla McBride (21) in action during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Stars' Kayla McBride laughs with head coach Vickie Johnson during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, in Indianapolis. The WNBA says the San Antonio Stars are being bought by MGM Resorts International and moving to Las Vegas, joining the NFL and NHL with teams tied to the gambling mecca. The Stars will begin play next season with home games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

San Antonio Stars' Kelsey Plum (10) in action during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer visited with guard Kayla McBride after practice Thursday as fellow guard Kelsey Plum buried 3-pointer after 3-pointer at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Alas, the backcourt is back.

McBride and Plum concluded their seasons in Turkey at the beginning of the week and joined the Aces on Thursday.

McBride underwent physical exams and sat out practice awaiting medical clearance. Plum practiced with the Aces and under Laimbeer for the first time.

“We got a shooter, another person to handle the ball,” he said of Plum. “It’s too early to tell. I don’t quite know what I’ve got, but I suspect what I have.”

Plum described a chaotic 72-hour journey from the Turkish championship series to the Aces and said she’s happy to join her teammates and get to work.

Plum, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 who averaged 8.5 points and shot 36.5 percent from 3-point as a rookie, seemed confident as she begins her second WNBA season.

“I think mentally I’m a different person. Overseas will do that to you,” she said. “Honestly, whatever comes my way, I’ll handle it. I expect things from myself, but I’d rather just play it on the court than say it.”

McBride, in her fifth WNBA season, is expected to step into a leadership role in Las Vegas. She led the team in scoring last season with 15.4 points per game in San Antonio, and said she’s excited about the Aces’ potential.

“To be here, and to have a new start, a new coach, a new brand, I think for us it’s really cool,” she said. “It’s really refreshing, I would say … At the end of the day it’s basketball, and I get to do that for a living.”

The Aces (0-2) were blown out at the Connecticut Sun in their opener Sunday, then lost a close game at the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Their home opener is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday against the Seattle Storm at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

No. 1 overall pick A’ja Wilson was swarmed by droves of defenders as the team’s guards struggled to shoot from the perimeter, and Laimbeer said Plum and McBride can space the floor and unclog the paint.

“It’s about time. We’re able to see what we have,” Laimbeer said. “It’s going to take some more time to integrate these people into what we do, so we’re going to be even more behind. At the same time, at least we see a light at the end of the tunnel. How long it takes us to get out of the tunnel is open for debate.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.