Kayla McBride ignites Aces victory, tie for No. 8

The Aces defeated the New York Liberty 85-72 on Wednesday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center to tie the Dallas Wings for the WNBA’s eighth and final playoff spot with two games remaining.

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) makes a baseline pass around New York Liberty defenders Marissa Coleman (0) and Kiah Stokes (41) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) drives baseline past New York Liberty guard Marissa Coleman (0) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives past New York Liberty center Kia Vaughn (7) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Jaime Nared (31) drives past New York Liberty guard Bria Hartley (8) in the second quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past New York Liberty guard Rebecca Allen (9) in the second quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over New York Liberty guard Kiah Stokes (41) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Aces Wild Card Crew performs at the end of the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past New York Liberty guard Sugar Rodgers (14) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center Carolyn Swords (8) drives past New York Liberty guard Marissa Coleman (0) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Tamera Young (1) fights for a rebound with New York Liberty guard Kiah Stokes (41) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past New York Liberty guard Sugar Rodgers (14) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Tamera Young (1) reaches out to contest the shot of New York Liberty guard Marissa Coleman (0) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) shoots over New York Liberty defenders Rebecca Allen (9) and Sugar Rodgers (14) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) shoots a free throw in the fourth quarter during Las Vegas' home matchup with the New York Liberty on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) shoots over New York Liberty guard Kiah Stokes (41) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Tamera Young (1) makes a pass over New York Liberty guard Kiah Stokes (41) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) drives past New York Liberty guard Kiah Stokes (41) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Jaime Nared (31) fights for a loose ball with New York Liberty defenders Kiah Stokes (41) and Rebecca Allen (9) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots over New York Liberty guard Bria Hartley (8) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) drives past New York Liberty guard Kiah Stokes (41) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) drives past New York Liberty guard Kiah Stokes (41) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride unproductively slogged through the first three quarters against the New York Liberty on Wednesday night, prompting a personal challenge from coach Bill Laimbeer before the start of the fourth.

“Are you ready to play?” McBride recalled Laimbeer asking. “Are you ready to go back in the game and actually do something?”

She certainly was.

McBride scored all 15 of her points in the final quarter to help the Aces seal an 85-72 home victory over the pesky Liberty, and tie the Dallas Wings for the WNBA’s eighth and final playoff spot with two games remaining.

Both teams are 14-18, and Las Vegas plays at Dallas on Friday.

The Wings won the first two meetings and hold the tiebreaker, but the Aces control their destiny and will make the playoffs if they win out — regardless of how Dallas concludes its season.

“I told (the players) at the start of the season, that at the end of the season, we wanted to be the team that no one wanted to play,” Laimbeer said. “I think we’ve accomplished that goal, and I think that teams don’t want to play us. … We’re at the point now where we have a chance.”

That’s right.

The same Aces that lost seven of their first eight games this season still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

The same Aces that lost their first five games in August still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

“We’re trying to prove something,” McBride said. “We’re not San Antonio. We’re not the losing team we’ve been the last couple years. We’re trying to prove that to the whole league.”

The Aces opened the game with a 22-3 run behind flurries of baskets from A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. Naturally, they relaxed in the second and third quarters, allowing the Liberty (7-25) to pull within nine points despite the absence of star center Tina Charles, who sat out with back spasms.

McBride, admittedly tired and sluggish early, ignited the Aces in the fourth with a trio of early baskets, and all but clinched the win with a 3-pointer and layup in the final 100 seconds.

New York called timeout, McBride screamed in triumph and the season-high 7,159 in attendance roared in support of their potential playoff team.

“We just don’t give up,” McBride said. “We have this chip on our shoulder and we feed off of it, and that’s what’s continued our success. Obviously, we have a long way to go. There are a lot more experienced teams in the league. But that’s what we’re feeding off of right now.”

The Aces depart for Dallas on Thursday and will have a day to prepare for the Wings, who have lost nine consecutive games and fired coach Fred Williams on Sunday. They’re just as desperate as Las Vegas. Survive and advance.

“Starting off at 1-7, I don’t think people even thought of us even having a chance at the playoffs,” Wilson said after scoring a game-high 19 points. “Now look at us. We’re right there.”

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.