Members of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces Wild Card Crew, celebrate after finding out they made the team during auditions at Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Wild Card Crew gets fans fired up during games and community events. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces Wild Card Crew, from left, Jeremiah Williams, 19, of Las Vegas, Lushone "Lu" Burton, 25 of North Las Vegas, Tikisha Nelson, 25, of Las Vegas, Adam Moss, 28, of Las Vegas, Matt Guerrero, 35, of Las Vegas, Kristal Yvette, 25, of Las Vegas, and Jermaine Turnbow, 25, of Las Vegas, react to the announcement that they made the team during auditions at Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Wild Card Crew gets fans fired up during games and community events. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces Wild Card Crew, from left, Ciera Evans, 19, of Henderson, Skylar Schultz 23, of Henderson, Vanessa Acosta, 18, of Las Vegas, and Yanique Olis, 18, of Las Vegas, receive hats from Blake Broaddus after finding out that they made the team during auditions at Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Wild Card Crew gets fans fired up during games and community events. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

WNBA Las Vegas Aces Wild Card Crew member Jordan Cline, 34, of Las Vegas, facing, gets a hug from emcee Wayne 'Big D' Danielson after finding out that he made the team during auditions at Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Wild Card Crew gets fans fired up during games and community events. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces Wild Card Crew, from left, Ciera Evans, 19, of Henderson, Skylar Schultz 23, of Henderson, Vanessa Acosta, 18, of Las Vegas, and Yanique Olis, 18, of Las Vegas, celebrate with Game Entertainment Producer Patrick Walker after finding out that they made the team during auditions at Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Wild Card Crew gets fans fired up during games and community events. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces Wild Card Crew, from left, Jordan Cline, 34, of Las Vegas, Jeremiah Williams, 19, of Las Vegas, Adam Moss, 28, of Las Vegas,, Tikisha Nelson, 25, of Las Vegas, and Matt Guerrero, 35, of Las Vegas, celebrate after finding out they made the team during auditions at Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Wild Card Crew gets fans fired up during games and community events. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces Wild Card Crew, celebrate after finding out they made the team during auditions at Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Wild Card Crew gets fans fired up during games and community events. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces Wild Card Crew, pose for a team photo after finding out they made the team during auditions at Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Wild Card Crew gets fans fired up during games and community events. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces Wild Card Crew, celebrate after finding out they made the team during auditions at Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The Wild Card Crew gets fans fired up during games and community events. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Aces held auditions Tuesday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center for candidates for the Wild Card Crew for the 2019 WNBA season.

The crew’s job is to interact with fans and keep energy high for the crowds and players as they assist with pregame, timeout, and halftime events.