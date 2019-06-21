Las Vegas Aces blown out by Washington Mystics, 95-72
A’ja Wilson scored a season-high 28 points Thursday night, but the Aces struggled defensively and fell 95-72 to the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Elena Delle Donne had 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Mystics, who shot 52.9 from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
