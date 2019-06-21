Las Vegas Aces blown out by Washington Mystics, 95-72

A’ja Wilson scored a season-high 28 points Thursday night, but the Aces struggled defensively and fell 95-72 to the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) moves the ball around Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) guards Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) reacts after scoring against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A’ja Wilson scored a season-high 28 points Thursday night, but the Aces struggled defensively and fell 95-72 to the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Elena Delle Donne had 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Mystics, who shot 52.9 from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.