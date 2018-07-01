Las Vegas Aces fall 87-71 in rematch with LA Sparks

Tamera Young had 16 points to lead the Aces (6-12). Kayla McBride added 13 points, Kelsey Plum scored 12 and A’ja Wilson 10.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21), center, attempts to drive the ball through Los Angeles Sparks forward Karlie Samuelson (44) and Sparks center Maria Vadeeva (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

LOS ANGELES — Jantel Lavender scored 17 points and the Los Angeles Sparks snapped a two-game skid with an 87-71 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Tamera Young had 16 points to lead the Aces (6-12). Kayla McBride added 13 points, Kelsey Plum scored 12 and A’ja Wilson 10.

Chelsea Gray added 13 points and Nneka Ogwumike and Candace Parker scored 12 apiece for Los Angeles (12-5). Ogwumike was making her return from a three-game absence due to a back injury.

Los Angeles led 59-37 at halftime and was never challenged in the second half. The Sparks had an 11-2 run to end the first quarter with a 10-point lead and opened the second with a 12-2 run to lead 42-22.

The Sparks avenged a 94-78 loss to the Aces on Friday night in Las Vegas.