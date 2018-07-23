Aces/WNBA

Las Vegas Aces move within half-game of WNBA playoff spot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2018 - 5:11 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2018 - 5:21 pm

A’ja Wilson scored 24 and Kayla McBride added 16 points to lift the Aces to an 88-74 victory over the Indiana Fever at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday.

Las Vegas, which started the season 1-7, has won six of its last seven games, and is a half-game back in the playoff race for the No. 8 seed with nine games left in the regular season.

