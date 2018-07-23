Las Vegas Aces move within half-game of WNBA playoff spot

A’ja Wilson scored 24 and Kayla McBride added 16 points to lift the Aces to an 88-74 victory over the Indiana Fever at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas, which started the season 1-7, has won six of its last seven games, and is a half-game back in the playoff race for the No. 8 seed with nine games left in the regular season.

