Las Vegas Aces open basketball season May 26 at home vs. LA Sparks

The WNBA schedule released Tuesday also has the Las Vegas Aces for three games on ESPN2 — at the Phoenix Mercury on May 31, home against the Seattle Storm on July 23 and at the Sparks on Aug. 1.

Las Vegas Aces center Ji-Su Park (19) looks for a shot through Indiana Fever defenders Kayla Alexander (40) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Aces will open their second season on May 26 against the Los Angeles Sparks at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The WNBA schedule released Tuesday also has the Aces for three games on ESPN2 — at the Phoenix Mercury on May 31, home against the Seattle Storm on July 23 and at the Sparks on Aug. 1.

ESPN networks will air 16 regular-season games, up from 13 a year ago.

ABC will also air the WNBA All-Star game, which will take place at Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.