Las Vegas Aces players shine on WNBA’s ‘Orange Carpet’

It felt a little like Hollywood on Friday night when some of the WNBA’s best players walked the “Orange Carpet” outside of Della’s Kitchen at The Delano on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage walks the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, right, walks the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage walks the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride talks to the media on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, right, walks the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage walks the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage talks to the media on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson waves at fans on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride walks the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride, center, talks to the media on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It felt a little like Hollywood on Friday night when some of the WNBA’s best players walked the “Orange Carpet” outside of Della’s Kitchen at The Delano on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Aces players A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride took a stroll during the special event, which was open to the public and media.

The “Orange Carpet” was part of the festivities leading up to Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.