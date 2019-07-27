98°F
Las Vegas Aces players shine on WNBA’s ‘Orange Carpet’

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2019 - 9:46 pm
 

It felt a little like Hollywood on Friday night when some of the WNBA’s best players walked the “Orange Carpet” outside of Della’s Kitchen at The Delano on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Aces players A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride took a stroll during the special event, which was open to the public and media.

The “Orange Carpet” was part of the festivities leading up to Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

