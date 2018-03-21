Las Vegas Aces re-sign forward Valeriane Ayayi

The WNBA’s Aces have re-signed forward Valeriane Ayayi, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

France's Valeriane Ayayi (11) celebrates a score during a women's quarterfinal round basketball game against Canada at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Aces have re-signed forward Valeriane Ayayi, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Ayayi, a 6-foot native of France, last played in the WNBA in 2015 for the San Antonio Stars, who relocated to Las Vegas in October. She played 16 games, averaging 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds, her lone WNBA season.

She is currently playing in the French League for Bourges, the league’s best team with which she averages 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

