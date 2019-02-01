Las Vegas Aces re-sign free-agent wing Dearica Hamby

The Aces have re-signed restricted free-agent wing Dearica Hamby. Terms of the deal were not available. Hamby played in 33 games last season — all as a reserve — and scored 7.4 points per game.

Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past New York Liberty guard Rebecca Allen (9) in the second quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Hamby, 25, was drafted by the San Antonio Stars in 2015 and has spent her entire WNBA career with the franchise.

She played in 33 games last season — all as a reserve — and scored 7.4 points per game on a career-high 52.6 percent shooting. The 6-foot-3-inch Wake Forest product has career averages of 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.

“We are happy to have Dearica back in the fold,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. “She has proven over the years that she is a quality contributor in the WNBA, and we believe that as she continues to work on her game, she will become even more of a force.”

Free agents could begin negotiations with teams Jan. 15, and the signing period began Friday. Hamby was the Aces’ only restricted free agent.

Third-year guard Lindsay Allen is considered a reserve player, giving Las Vegas the exclusive right to negotiate a contract extension.

