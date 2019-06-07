Las Vegas Aces roll past Atlanta in Liz Cambage’s first start
The Aces opened the game with a 19-2 run and coasted to a 92-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Liz Cambage started for the first time this season and had 15 points and seven rebounds for Las Vegas in 19 minutes. Dearica Hamby added 15 points and Kayla McBride 13.
