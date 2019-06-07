Las Vegas Aces roll past Atlanta in Liz Cambage’s first start

The Aces opened the game with a 19-2 run and coasted to a 92-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Liz Cambage, two-time All Star, and 2018 league MVP runner up, speaks during a press conference at MGM Grand on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. Aces acquired Cambage from the Dallas Wings. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Liz Cambage started for the first time this season and had 15 points and seven rebounds for Las Vegas in 19 minutes. Dearica Hamby added 15 points and Kayla McBride 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

