102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces/WNBA

Las Vegas Aces roll past Chicago Sky in afternoon game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2019 - 2:12 pm
 

A’ja Wilson scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday afternoon to power the Aces to an 90-82 win over the Chicago Sky at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Kayla McBride and Liz Cambage also scored 16 apiece, and Dearica Hamby came off the bench to supply 14 points for Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) slices to the rim past Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustaf ...
Las Vegas Aces foward A’ja Wilson finds groove with efficiency
By / RJ

Wilson is finding her groove offensively, and submitted last week her best two individual performances of the season — a 28-point outburst against the Washington Mystics and a 20-point game against the Dallas Wings — to garner Western Conference Player of the Week honors.