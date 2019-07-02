Las Vegas Aces roll past Chicago Sky in afternoon game

A’ja Wilson scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday afternoon to power the Aces to an 90-82 win over the Chicago Sky at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Las Vegas Aces' Tamera Young, center, drives to the basket against Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) looks to shoot past Chicago Sky's Victoria Macaulay (25) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A’ja Wilson scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday afternoon to power the Aces to an 90-82 win over the Chicago Sky at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Kayla McBride and Liz Cambage also scored 16 apiece, and Dearica Hamby came off the bench to supply 14 points for Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.