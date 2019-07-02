Las Vegas Aces roll past Chicago Sky in afternoon game
A’ja Wilson scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday afternoon to power the Aces to an 90-82 win over the Chicago Sky at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
A’ja Wilson scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday afternoon to power the Aces to an 90-82 win over the Chicago Sky at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Kayla McBride and Liz Cambage also scored 16 apiece, and Dearica Hamby came off the bench to supply 14 points for Las Vegas.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.