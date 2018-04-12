Las Vegas Aces take A’ja Wilson with No. 1 overall pick in WNBA Draft

The Aces selected South Carolina forward A’ja Wilson with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Thursday in New York. She became the franchise’s first pick since it relocated to Las Vegas from San Antonio in October.

The 6-foot-5-inch Wilson became the franchise’s first pick since it relocated to Las Vegas from San Antonio in October.

Bill Laimbeer, the Aces’ president of basketball operations and coach, spoke glowingly of Wilson before the draft. She was the consensus national player of the year after averaging 22.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in her senior season with the Gamecocks.

Wilson joins a talented, youthful roster that includes 2017 top overall pick Kelsey Plum and 2016 No. 2 overall pick Moriah Jefferson.

