Las Vegas Aces trade Nia Coffey to New York for veteran guard

Las Vegas Aces forward Nia Coffey (12) pushes past Los Angeles Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson (44) to attempt a basket during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 15, 2018. The Sparks won 99-78. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Aces forward Nia Coffey (12) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) reach for a loose ball in the 3rd quarter during their matchup with the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Nia Coffey (12) gets fouled by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) in the second quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Nia Coffey (12) pushes the ball through Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray (12) and forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 15, 2018. The Sparks won 99-78. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

New York Liberty's Sugar Rodgers during a preseason WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, May 8, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

New York Liberty's Sugar Rodgers (14) grabs a rebound next to Seattle Storm's Alysha Clark during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Seattle. The Storm won 85-77. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd, left, defends against New York Liberty's Sugar Rodgers in the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The Aces decided not to trade their 2019 first-round pick before Wednesday’s WNBA Draft. Instead, a day later, they traded a 2017 first-round selection.

Las Vegas acquired veteran shooting guard Sugar Rodgers from the New York Liberty in a three-team trade Thursday. The Aces will send third-year small forward and former No. 5 overall pick Nia Coffey to the Atlanta Dream, who traded a second-round pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft to New York.

“The biggest thing is another threat on the perimeter,” Aces general manager Dan Padover said of the acquisition of Rodgers. “She shoots the 3-ball pretty well, and our team can use that. Veteran presence. We’re obviously a young team that continues to grow. I think she’ll be good for our locker room.”

Rodgers, 29, spend the past five years with the Liberty, with whom she played for Aces coach Bill Laimbeer from 2014 to 2017. She averages 8.0 points in her six-year WNBA career — including a career-high 14.5 points per game in 2016. She shoots 34.8 percent from 3-point range and was the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year in 2017.

Coffey, 23, averaged 5.3 points last season in 28 games, including 10 starts. She missed five games with an ankle injury in June, but struggled to find a rhythm after returning and logged 13.8 minutes per game.

“We definitely were redundant at (small forward),” Padover said. “This kind of gave us some leeway to add at the two-guard position, and just again, spreading the floor for some of our frontcourt players. I think Sugar will provide some scoring with the 3-ball.”

On Wednesday, the Aces took Notre Dame junior guard Jackie Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. She was the team’s only selection.

