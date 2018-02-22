Aces/WNBA

Las Vegas Aces unveil coaching staff

By Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2018 - 8:41 pm
 
Updated February 21, 2018 - 9:03 pm

Bill Laimbeer’s coaching staff is finally intact.

The Las Vegas Aces’ head coach and general manager unveiled his assistant coaches Wednesday night in a televised interview with KLAS-8.

He’ll be joined on the sidelines this season by former WNBA veterans Kelly Schumacher-Raimon and Vickie Johnson.

Schumacher-Raimon played college basketball at national power Connecticut from 1997-2001, and played in the WNBA from 2001-09.

She won a pair of WNBA championships with the Detroit Shock in 2008-09 while playing for Laimbeer, who coached the team from 2003-09.

Schumacher-Raimon was on the Chicago Sky’s coaching staff last season.

Johnson played college basketball at Louisiana Tech from 1992-96, and was drafted in the inaugural WNBA Elite draft in 1997.

She played in the WNBA from 1997-2009, and spent the last seven years coaching the San Antonio Stars — serving as an assistant from 2011-16 and head coach last season.

The Aces relocated to Las Vegas from San Antonio in October.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

