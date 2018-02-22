Las Vegas Aces unveil coaching staff

Las Vegas Aces head coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer unveiled his coaching staff Wednesday evening in a TV interview.

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla Janine Alexander, left, Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, center, Las Vegas Aces' Moriah Jefferson, right, gather during the reveal of the Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball team at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bill Laimbeer’s coaching staff is finally intact.

The Las Vegas Aces’ head coach and general manager unveiled his assistant coaches Wednesday night in a televised interview with KLAS-8.

He’ll be joined on the sidelines this season by former WNBA veterans Kelly Schumacher-Raimon and Vickie Johnson.

Schumacher-Raimon played college basketball at national power Connecticut from 1997-2001, and played in the WNBA from 2001-09.

She won a pair of WNBA championships with the Detroit Shock in 2008-09 while playing for Laimbeer, who coached the team from 2003-09.

Schumacher-Raimon was on the Chicago Sky’s coaching staff last season.

Johnson played college basketball at Louisiana Tech from 1992-96, and was drafted in the inaugural WNBA Elite draft in 1997.

She played in the WNBA from 1997-2009, and spent the last seven years coaching the San Antonio Stars — serving as an assistant from 2011-16 and head coach last season.

The Aces relocated to Las Vegas from San Antonio in October.

