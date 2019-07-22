108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces/WNBA

Las Vegas Aces, without Wilson, hold off Minnesota Lynx

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2019 - 5:08 pm
 

Liz Cambage had 22 points and 13 rebounds Sunday afternoon and Kayla McBride scored 20 to propel the Aces — minus injured All-Star A’ja Wilson — to a 79-74 WNBA victory over the Minnesota Lynx at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Dearica Hamby started in place of Wilson and supplied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Las Vegas (12-6).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) moves the ball around Washington Mystics forward Elena D ...
Aces eye first victory over Washington Mystics
By / RJ

Las Vegas, at 10-5, has the best record in the WNBA, but was annihilated by Washington in their first meeting June 20, and was in the midst of getting annihilated last Friday before an earthquake forced a postponement.