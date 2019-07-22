Las Vegas Aces, without Wilson, hold off Minnesota Lynx

Liz Cambage had 22 points and 13 rebounds Sunday afternoon and Kayla McBride scored 20 to propel the Aces — sans injured All-Star A’ja Wilson — to a 79-74 win over the Minnesota Lynx at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) dribbles to the hoop against Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims (34) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, July21, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal )

Liz Cambage had 22 points and 13 rebounds Sunday afternoon and Kayla McBride scored 20 to propel the Aces — minus injured All-Star A’ja Wilson — to a 79-74 WNBA victory over the Minnesota Lynx at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Dearica Hamby started in place of Wilson and supplied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Las Vegas (12-6).

