Late steal, layup by McBride lift Aces to win over Mercury

PHOENIX — Kayla McBride scored 27 points, including a late layup off a steal, as the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-82 on Thursday night.

A’ja Wilson had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Aces won for the fifth time in their past six games. The Aces (11-13) are 1½ games behind Connecticut for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot.

McBride converted a steal for a layup to give the Aces an 83-79 lead. Wilson then added a scoop shot in the lane to make it 85-82 with 21.8 seconds left.

The Aces pressured the Mercury into a timeout with 13.2 seconds remaining before Diana Taurasi missed a 3-pointer. Phoenix got the ball back but turned it over in the lane.

McBride scored 14 points in the first half and Wilson added 10.

Taurasi scored a season-high 33 points for Phoenix (15-9), which started a four-game homestand.

Brittney Griner had 19 points and 10 rebounds to become the Mercury’s leader in career double-doubles with 34. Gr

The WNBA also on Thursday announced its teams for the July 28 All-Star Game in Minnesota, with McBride and Wilson being selected to play for a team with Washington’s Elena Delle Donne as captain.

The opponent will be a team led by captain Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks.

