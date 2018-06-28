Los Angeles Sparks vs. Aces: Friday’s game

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Aces
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Mandalay Bay Events Center
Tickets: Starting at $17 on axs.com
TV: AT&T SportsNet
About the Aces: The four-game homestand concludes for the Aces (5-11), who have lost their past two games to Minnesota and Dallas.
Kayla McBride had a career-high 38 points Wednesday against Dallas and is establishing herself as a premier scorer in the WNBA. She’s averaging a career-high 18.7 points and shooting 45.7 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range. A’ja Wilson had 22 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks against the Wings.
About the Sparks: Los Angeles (11-3) sits atop the WNBA standings, thanks to the play of Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Chelsea Gray and Odyssey Sims.
Entering Thursday’s game at Seattle, Parker, one of the WNBA’s all-time greats, is averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and shooting 54 percent from the field. Ogwumike averages 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds, Gray 14.9 points and 5.9 assists, and Sims 11.0 points.
