Los Angeles Sparks vs. Aces: Friday’s game

The Aces host the Los Angeles Sparks in a WNBA game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Dallas Wings forward Glory Johnson (25) in the 2nd quarter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Aces

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Mandalay Bay Events Center

Tickets: Starting at $17 on axs.com

TV: AT&T SportsNet

About the Aces: The four-game homestand concludes for the Aces (5-11), who have lost their past two games to Minnesota and Dallas.

Kayla McBride had a career-high 38 points Wednesday against Dallas and is establishing herself as a premier scorer in the WNBA. She’s averaging a career-high 18.7 points and shooting 45.7 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range. A’ja Wilson had 22 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks against the Wings.

About the Sparks: Los Angeles (11-3) sits atop the WNBA standings, thanks to the play of Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Chelsea Gray and Odyssey Sims.

Entering Thursday’s game at Seattle, Parker, one of the WNBA’s all-time greats, is averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and shooting 54 percent from the field. Ogwumike averages 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds, Gray 14.9 points and 5.9 assists, and Sims 11.0 points.

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.