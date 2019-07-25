99°F
Who's who in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game

Meet the team's for Saturday's exhibition showcase, which will be 12:30 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

By Sam Gordon, Las Vegas Review-Journal

TEAM WILSON
A’ja Wilson — Captain (Out with injury)
Team: Aces; Position: Power forward; Height: 6-4; Experience: Second year; All-Star selections: Two; 2019 stats: 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

TEAM WILSON
Liz Cambage
Team: Aces; Position: Center; Height: 6-8; Experience: Fourth year; All-Star selections: Three; 2019 stats: 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks

TEAM WILSON
Napheesa Collier
Team: Minnesota Lynx; Position: Forward; Height: 6-2; Experience: Rookie; All-Star selections: One; 2019 stats: 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.0 blocks

TEAM WILSON
Diamond DeShields
Team: Chicago Sky; Position: Guard; Height: 6-1; Experience: Second year; All-Star selections: One; 2019 stats: 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists

TEAM WILSON
Candice Dupree
Team: Indiana Fever; Position: Forward; Height: 6-2; Experience: 14th year; All-Star selections: Seven; 2019 stats: 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists

TEAM WILSON
Sylvia Fowles
Team: Minnesota Lynx; Position: Center; Height: 6-6; Experience: 12th year; All-Star selections: Six; 2019 stats: 14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.3 blocks

TEAM WILSON
Chelsea Gray
Team: Los Angeles Sparks; Position: Combo guard; Height: 5-11; Experience: Fifth year; All-Star selections: Three; 2019 stats: 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals

TEAM WILSON
Natasha Howard
Team: Seattle Storm; Position: Power forward; Height: 6-2; Experience: Sixth year; All-Star selections: One; 2019 stats: 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.7 blocks

TEAM WILSON
Kayla McBride
Team: Aces; Position: Shooting guard; Height: 5-10; Experience: Sixth year; All-Star selections: Three; 2019 stats: 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 47.4 3-point field-goal percentage

TEAM WILSON
Allie Quigley
Team: Chicago Sky; Position: Guard; Height: 5-10; Experience: 11th year; All-Star selections: Three; 2019 stats: 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 47.7 3-point field-goal percentage

TEAM WILSON
Odyssey Sims
Team: Minnesota Lynx; Position: Combo guard; Height: 5-8; Experience: Sixth year; All-Star selections: One; 2019 stats: 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists

TEAM WILSON
Erica Wheeler
Team: Indiana Fever; Position: Point guard; Height: 5-7; Experience: Fifth year; All-Star selections: One; 2019 stats: 12.3 points, 5.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 42.7 3-point field goal percentage

TEAM WILSON
Bill Laimbeer — Coach
Team: Aces; 2019 record: 13-6

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Elena Delle Donne — Captain
Team: Washington Mystics; Position: Power forward; Height: 6-5; Experience: Seventh year; All-Star selections: Six; 2019 stats: 17.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 40 percent 3-point field-goal percentage

TEAM DELLE DONNE
DeWanna Bonner
Team: Phoenix Mercury; Position: Power forward; Height: 6-4; Experience: 10th year; All-Star selections: Three; 2019 stats: 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Tina Charles
Team: New York Liberty; Position: Forward/center; Height: 6-4; Experience: 10th year; All-Star selections: Seven; 2019 stats: 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Brittney Griner
Team: Phoenix Mercury; Position: Center; Height: 6-8; Experience: Seventh year; All-Star selections: Six; 2019 stats: 19.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Jonquel Jones
Team: Connecticut Sun; Position: Power forward; Height: 6-6; Experience: Fourth year; All-Star selections: Two; 2019 stats: 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 2.4 blocks

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Jewell Loyd
Team: Seattle Storm; Position: Shooting guard; Height: 5-10; Experience: Fifth year; All-Star selections: Two; 2019 stats: 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Kia Nurse
Team: New York Liberty; Position: Guard; Height: 6-1; Experience: Second year; All-Star selections: One; 2019 stats: 15.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Nneka Ogwumike
Team: Los Angeles Sparks; Position: Power forward; Height: 6-2; Experience: Eighth year; All-Star selections: Six; 2019 stats: 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Alyssa Thomas
Team: Connecticut Sun; Position: Forward; Height: 6-2; Experience: Sixth year; All-Star selections: Two; 2019 stats: 11.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Kristi Toliver
Team: Washington Mystics; Position: Point guard; Height: 5-7; Experience: 11th year; All-Star selections: Three; 2019 stats: 13.1 points, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Courtney Vandersloot
Team: Chicago Sky; Position: Point guard; Height: 5-8; Experience: Ninth year; All-Star selections: Two; 2019 stats: 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.4 steals

TEAM DELLE DONNE
Mike Thibault — Coach
Team: Washington Mystics ; 2019 record: 12-6

