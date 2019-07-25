FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Washington Mystics coach Mike Thibault argues with the officials during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun on in Uncasville, Conn. Thibault’s squad has been using a stellar defensive effort to win five in a row and now sit atop The Associated Press WNBA power poll. The Mystics are second in the league allowing just 73.2 points a game. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File)