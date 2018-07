Host Bryan Salmond is in studio with Las Vegas Aces beat reporter Sam Gordon talking about the season so far and how the Aces have gone from the worst team in the WNBA to just 1.5 games out of the playoffs.

Host Bryan Salmond is in studio with Las Vegas Aces beat reporter Sam Gordon talking about the season so far and how the Aces have gone from the worst team in the WNBA to just 1.5 games out of the playoffs.

Check out the video above.

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.