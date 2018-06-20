Aces/WNBA

Statue of Liberty on Las Vegas Strip dons Aces jersey

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2018 - 11:02 am
 

Lady Liberty at New York-New York has traded her hockey sweater for a basketball jersey.

With the Golden Knights now in the offseason, the Statue of Liberty has switched allegiances for the Las Vegas Aces’ inaugural season, donning a no. 18 Aces jersey.

The Aces went as far as to “sign” Lady Liberty to an honorary contract, complete with a WNBA player card.

Lady Liberty’s player card for the Las Vegas Aces. MGM Resorts.

According to MGM Resorts, the jersey took approximately 250 hours to make and is 75.5-feet tall.

