Team Wilson edges Team Delle Donne in WNBA All-Star Game, 129-126
Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler of Team Wilson had 25 points and seven assists to earn MVP honors Saturday before an announced crowd of 9,157 at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
