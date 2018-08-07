WNBA assesses forfeit for Las Vegas Aces-Mystics cancellation

The Aces have been assessed a forfeit and loss in wake of their decision to sit out Friday’s scheduled game against the Washington Mystics, the WNBA announced Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, center, talks to his players during a time out against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Aces have been assessed a forfeit and loss in wake of their decision to sit out Friday’s scheduled game against the Washington Mystics, the WNBA announced Tuesday morning.

They, in turn, fall to 12-16, and two games behind the Dallas Wings with six games remaining in the regular season.

The Aces spent more than 25 hours traveling from Las Vegas to Washington on Thursday and Friday before arriving roughly four-and-a-half hours before the scheduled start of the game.

After congregating at the team hotel, the Aces, in conjunction with the WNBPA, opted to sit out the game, citing health and injury concerns, marking the first cancellation in WNBA history.

The WNBA has issued the following release: pic.twitter.com/YumtTwHZvt — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2018

“We trust that you know this decision was not made lightly,” the Aces said in a statement Friday. “There is nothing we enjoy more than playing in front of the most rabid fans in professional sports night in and night out, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment we created for the fans, workers and anyone else who may have been affected by tonight’s cancellation.”

Center and team union representative Carolyn Swords explained the team’s decision Saturday in a phone interview with the Review-Journal, and acknowledged the Aces knew the league could penalize them.

“We understand that there may be consequences,” she explained. “But we don’t know what that will look like.”

They do now.

The team left Washington on Saturday for Connecticut, where it endured a 109-88 loss to the Sun on Sunday.

However, Connecticut guard and first VP of WNBA executive committee Layshia Clarendon defended the Aces’ decision, and indicated a hope that it fosters changes to travel protocol.

The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, for example, includes a provision that prevents players from playing a game on a day in which they traveled across two time zones. There is no such provision in the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

“I think it’s a fair representation that this [action] hopefully will get the league’s attention,” she said Sunday. “I think it’s a positive that could come out this, putting light on an issue that I know has been hard for the players.”

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.