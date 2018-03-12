WNBA draft to be held in New York

The WNBA draft will be held April 12 at the Nike New York headquarters.

NEW YORK — The WNBA draft will be held April 12 at the Nike New York headquarters.

The Las Vegas Aces hold the top pick after winning the lottery. The Indiana Fever select second, with Chicago going third and fourth.

The Aces relocated to Las Vegas from San Antonio this winter. The franchise also had the No. 1 pick last year and drafted Kelsey Plum. South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson is projected to be the No. 1 choice this year.

The WNBA season begins May 18.

Nike took over as the apparel provider for the WNBA this season.