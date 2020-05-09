92°F
Basketball

Adam Silver says Las Vegas could host playoffs, per report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2020 - 5:30 pm
 

NBA Comissioner Adam Silver said on a conference call Friday that Las Vegas could host the league’s Western Conference playoffs if it can figure out how to resume operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

Silver, speaking to National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, NBPA president Chris Paul and other players, also told players no fans would be allowed to attend any prospective games —adding that several cities have contacted him about hosting games.

Orlando, Florida, could host Eastern Conference playoff games, the report said, and Silver isn’t ruling out Toronto as a host site either. He doesn’t have to make a decision regarding the resumption of the season until June, the report also said.

MGM Resorts International sent a proposal to the NBA about using Las Vegas as a host city. The plan, which the New York Times reviewed, would involved one block of the strip, where players would stay during the remainder of the season.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

