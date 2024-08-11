97°F
Basketball

A’ja Wilson, US women hold off France to win 8th straight Olympic basketball gold medal

United States' A'ja Wilson (9) shoots for a basket during a women's gold medal basketball game ...
United States' A'ja Wilson (9) shoots for a basket during a women's gold medal basketball game between the United States and France at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool)
United States' Kelsey Plum (5) reacts after a three pointer during a women's gold medal basketb ...
United States' Kelsey Plum (5) reacts after a three pointer during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Marieme Badiane, right, (22), of France, shoots for a basket as United States' Breanna Stewart, ...
Marieme Badiane, right, (22), of France, shoots for a basket as United States' Breanna Stewart, left, (10) and United States' A'ja Wilson (9) attempt to block during a women's gold medal basketball game between the United States and France at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool)
Marieme Badiane (22), of France, reacts during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Ar ...
Marieme Badiane (22), of France, reacts during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
United States' Jackie Young (13) and Marieme Badiane (22), of France, go after a loose ball dur ...
United States' Jackie Young (13) and Marieme Badiane (22), of France, go after a loose ball during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Cayla George (15), of Australia, attempts to block the shot of United States' Jackie Young (13) ...
Las Vegas at Olympics: Aces, U.S. cruise into gold medal game — PHOTOS
A'ja Wilson smiles after Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team defeated China in their pool ro ...
Team USA serenades Aces star on her 28th birthday in Paris
Legendary professional sports bettor and business owner Billy Walters on Super Bowl 58’s ...
Billy Walters tells tales about new Sports Gambling Hall of Famers
United States' Jackie Young (13) shoots between Murjanatu Musa (20) and Ezinne Kalu (23), of Ni ...
Las Vegas at Olympics: Ace gets call to start, powers US win — PHOTOS
By Doug Feinberg AP Basketball Writer
August 11, 2024 - 8:39 am
 

PARIS — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points and the U.S. women’s basketball team survived the biggest challenge of its unprecedented run to eight straight Olympic gold medals with a 67-66 win over France at the Paris Games on Sunday.

No team had been able to push the Americans during this impressive streak of 61 consecutive wins. Only two of those victories had been by single digits before the game against France.

The eight straight golds broke a tie with the American men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68. The women’s victory came less than 24 hours after the U.S. men’s team also beat France in the title game. This was the first time in Olympic history that both gold medal games featured the same two teams.

Unlike the men’s game this one came down to the final minute and one last shot by France that was just inside the 3-point line.

The Americans were up 67-64 with 3.9 seconds left after Kahleah Copper hit two free throws. Marine Johannes brought the ball up the court to Gabby Williams who caught the ball just inside the 3-point line and banked in over the outstreched arms of Breanna Srewart for the final margin.

There was a brief delay before the officials signaled that it was a two-point shot, which led to the beginning of a celebration and a lot of happy hugs for the Americans and left the French players standing in disbelief as they fell just short.

Williams, who finished with 19 points, had hit a deep 3 a few seconds earlier to get France within one before Copper’s free throws.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

