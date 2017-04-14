Anthony Bennett’s former coaches insist NBA days not over

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) catches his breath in between action while taking on Milwaukee during their NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, July 11, 2014. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) and Minnesota forward Anthony Bennett (24) and guard Kevin Martin (23) and guard Corey Brewer (13) react during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 15, 2014. Dallas won 131-117. (Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) drives the ball against Houston during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) looks to drive the ball past Houston's Tarik Black (27) and Isaiah Canaan (1) during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett, right, drives the ball against Houston as teammate Steven Gray (41) looks on during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) drives the ball past Houston's Andre Dawkins (19) defends during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland head coach David Blatt, middle, offers instructions to second year player Anthony Bennett during their NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, July 11, 2014. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) drives past Milwaukee's C.J. Williams (21) during their NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, July 11, 2014. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) shoots over Milwaukee's Jabari Parker (12) during their NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, July 11, 2014. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony Bennett of UNLV cheers on his team during a game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Nov. 24, 2012. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett reacts during his team's 104-116 loss to Toronto Raptors during NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett (13) shoots on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson gives instructions to Anthony Bennett (13) as they face the Houston Rockets in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Houston. (George Bridges/AP)

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Brown, left, talks to Anthony Bennett during the third quarter of a game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 4, 2014, in Cleveland. (Mark Duncan/AP)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Anthony Bennett, left, tries to get past Sacramento Kings' Quincy Acy during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2014, in Cleveland. Bennett scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Cavaliers' 109-99 win. (Mark Duncan/AP)

UNLVs Anthony Bennett, who was selected first by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA basketball draft, speaks during a news conference Thursday, June 27, in New York. Bennett signed his guaranteed rookie contract with the Cavs on Tuesday. (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Anthony Bennett could make his NBA debut when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn on Oct. 30. (Review-Journal file)

Is it over?

That’s the question regarding Anthony Bennett, the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick from UNLV.

He was given chances by four teams over four seasons to make an impact, and fell short each time. Now Bennett is playing professionally in Turkey, hoping for a another — final? — shot.

It’s a long way to travel back to the NBA, literally and figuratively, but Bennett has gone on lengthy journeys. That’s what gives his former Findlay Prep coach, Todd Simon, so much hope Bennett can find his way back to the league, which begins its postseason Saturday.

Oddly, the team that drafted him in 2013, the Cleveland Cavaliers, enters the playoffs as the defending champion.

“I know what Anthony at his best is like,” said Simon, now Southern Utah’s coach and the former UNLV interim. “It’s just a different path for him to get to that. Sometimes you’ve got to go to a place and be on the floor and impact your team’s winning to get back on the track you need to be on. I think he’s got a lot of basketball ahead of him, and I don’t think this will be the last that anyone’s heard of him.”

Washington assistant Dave Rice coached Bennett in 2012-13, his lone season at UNLV, where he averaged 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds as the Rebels went 25-10 and made the NCAA Tournament.

“There’s a story yet to be written,” Rice said. “I have every confidence in him he’s going to be able to make it back to the NBA and have a very solid career.”

The road back?

Simon and Rice pointed out that at 24, Bennett remains a young player who can work his way into another opportunity.

The 6-foot 8-inch forward is playing for Fenerbahce Instanbul, and has played seven Turkish League games, averaging 9 points a game and 6.4 rebounds. He has been less effective in eight Euroleague games with 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds.

Bennett will need the time in Europe to prove he can earn his way back and convince skeptical NBA officials. One scout said Bennett would have to prove himself in the NBA Summer League — again.

“If Brooklyn lets you go, that’s not a great team,” said the Eastern Conference scout, who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record. “I don’t think any team will guarantee him money.”

Maybe Bennett will get that opportunity and make the most of it. He has successfully found his way at other times.

He faced the difficult situation in 2010 of needing a school when Mountain State Academy in Beckley, West Virginia, folded just one year after Bennett moved from Canada. The decision to close the school came in August of that year, leaving Bennett with little time to find another destination.

Findlay Prep had faced Mountain State during the season, and Simon remembered Bennett from that tournament and knew him through Canadian contacts.

“You didn’t know where his ceiling was going to be, but you knew here’s a young man who was extremely explosive and had some ability to rebound the ball,” Simon said. “I do recall when he got to Findlay, in that first month, with the conditioning levels and the weightroom and the next thing you know, he became a pretty good ball handler. Everything we did with him kind of stuck to him. All of the sudden became quite a shooter from the perimeter.

“He got so big, fast and strong that he was a mismatch nightmare.”

By his senior season, Bennett averaged 16.3 points and 10.1 rebounds and earned a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game and on the World Select team in the Nike Hoop Summit. Bennett was ranked a top-10 prospect by the major recruiting services, and he chose UNLV over Oregon after also considering Kentucky and Florida.

“He had a great freshman year for us at UNLV and helped us win a lot of games,” Rice said. “But more than that, he was just a great teammate. He was extremely coachable. When he would come out of the game, he went up and down the bench and made sure he gave everyone from players to support staff to coaches a high five before he sat down.”

Going No. 1

Bennett stayed just one season at UNLV, opting to declare for a wide-open and weak draft. He probably wouldn’t have gone as the first overall pick most years, and Bennett himself acknowledged on draft night even he didn’t expect the Cleveland Cavaliers to take him in that spot.

“I’m just as surprised as everybody else,” Bennett said at the time. “I had no idea. When they said my name, that’s when I knew.” Attempts to reach Bennett for this story were unsuccessful.

“Being the No. 1 pick in the draft was an unbelievable accomplishment for him,” Rice said. “I think it also put a little bit of added pressure on Anthony because he’s such a good person, I think he wanted to please everyone. I think when that things didn’t go exactly his way from the start, it affected him.”

Bennett also wasn’t helped that he had a left shoulder injury, which hampered his development in the NBA. He wasn’t able to participate in Summer League, putting him behind his new teammates.

And as Bennett struggled during his one season in Cleveland — finishing with 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 35.6 percent — the No. 1 overall status worked against him. The Cavaliers should have sent Bennett to the Developmental League for needed experience, but felt pressured to keep him on the big club. A no. 1 pick had never been demoted to the D-League.

“I think you’re seeing teams handle their young players a little bit differently now, especially guys that are a little banged up or not coming into the league at 100 percent,” Simon said. “I think you’re seeing it with (Philadelphia’s) Ben Simmons basically redshirting an entire year.”

He participated in the Summer League for the Cavs the next July. But one month later he became an NBA footnote when he was part of the three-team trade that sent Kevin Love from Minnesota to Cleveland.

Bennett didn’t found his footing with the Timberwolves, either. He then made one-season stops Toronto and Brooklyn — with time in both of their repsective D League teams — before heading overseas.

He has been labeled by some as the biggest NBA busts, compared to the likes of Joe Barry Carroll, Kwame Brown and Greg Oden. But Simon and Rice argued differently, saying his NBA dreams are not over.

“It’s so easy for the common fan to be down on this guy,” Simon said. “But when you’re close, you see the people.

”I know the person. I know the Anthony that lived down the hall. I know the Anthony that was staying up at night doing homework and going out running with the weighted vest and doing all that stuff to get himself in a position to be successful.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.