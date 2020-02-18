Basketball tourney that popularized ‘Elam Ending’ to be at Cox

The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT, will play its championship round at Cox Pavilion on July 24-26. TBT, which has included NBA players, is a 64-team league made up of eight regions.

TBT, which has included current and former NBA players, is a 64-team league made up of eight regions. The winner of each region earns $20,000 and will compete in Las Vegas for a winner-take-all $2 million prize.

TBT uses the “Elam Ending” rules in which teams try to reach a target score in the fourth quarter rather than play with a clock. The NBA All-Star Game used those rules Sunday, which generated much interest and created a competitive game decided by an Anthony Davis free throw.

