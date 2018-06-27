Becky Hammon promoted by San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs announced Wednesday that they have promoted Hammon, and that she will fill the spot vacated by James Borrego on the team’s roster of assistant coaches.

Becky Hammon, summer head basketball coach for the San Antonio Spurs, watches her team play against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on Friday, July 15, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon is moving up San Antonio’s coaching ladder.

Borrego left the Spurs to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

Hammon has been a member of the San Antonio coaching staff since 2014, and was one of six assistants under Gregg Popovich last season. Hammon has been among the assistants who sit in the row directly behind the Spurs bench, but this move means she will be in the front row alongside Popovich starting this season.