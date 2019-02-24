Bishop Gorman, Centennial win girls region basketball titles

Desert Oasis' Sierra Mich'l (30) fights for the ball against Bishop Gorman's Georgia Ohiaeri (3) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Bentleigh Hoskins (24) shoots a 3-point shot for a score against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman celebrates their win against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Lexi Kruljac (22), Olivia Smith (11) and Caira Young (1), celebrate their win against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman celebrates their win against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Asya Bey (15) takes a charge from Desert Oasis' Desi-Rae Young (23) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Aaliyah Bey (12) blocks a shot by Desert Oasis' Eliyjah Pricebrooks (5) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Desert Oasis bench including Arrianna Spring (20), center, reacts after a play against Bishop Gorman in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Aaliyah Bey (12) defends against Desert Oasis' Ahmaya Smith (15) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Olivia Smith (11) shoots the ball for a score and to beat the buzzer in the second quarter against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Olivia Smith (11) defends against Desert Oasis' Melissa Simmons (25) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Georgia Ohiaeri (3) shoots the ball against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Georgia Ohiaeri (3) looks to make a play under pressure from Desert Oasis' Desi-Rae Young (23) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Georgia Ohiaeri (3) looks to make a play under pressure from Desert Oasis' Desi-Rae Young (23) and Melissa Simmons (25) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Bentleigh Hoskins (24) looks to make a play under pressure from Desert Oasis Eliyjah Pricebrooks (5) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Bentleigh Hoskins (24) makes a pass against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Desert Oasis bench reacts after a play against Bishop Gorman in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Olivia Smith (11) makes a pass under pressure from Desert Oasis' Sierra Mich'l (30) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Olivia Smith (11) goes up for a shot under pressure from Desert Oasis' Olivia Bigger (11) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Bentleigh Hoskins (24) goes up for a shot against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Bishop Gorman bench reacts after a score by Olivia Smith (11) to beat the buzzer in the second quarter against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate with Bishop Gorman players after their win against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Bishop Gorman team is photographed after their win against Desert Oasis in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman girls basketball coach Kevin Nixon says he dreamed before the season of the scenario his team was presented with in the Desert Region championship game Saturday.

Packed gym. Tie game. Berth in the Southern Nevada championship game on the line.

Oh, and most important, a game-winning shot in the final seconds.

Junior guard Bentleigh Hoskins attacked from the right wing and banked in a floater with 5.4 seconds remaining to lift the Gaels to a 41-39 win over Desert Oasis at Foothill and their first region championship since 2010.

Gorman (21-7) will face Centennial (28-1) at 5 p.m. Monday at Valley in the Southern Nevada Championship.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling. It’s surreal right now. We’ll enjoy it tonight and tomorrow,” Nixon said. “To get here in the (region) championship and to win the championship the way we won it in front of a packed house, it’s a dream come true.”

Desert Oasis led after the first quarter, Gorman led at halftime and the Diamondbacks took a 33-32 lead after the third quarter.

The Diamondbacks (20-5) made four consecutive free throws in the final two minutes to take a 39-36 lead, but Gaels senior guard Caira Young hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the score with 31 seconds left.

The Gaels forced a turnover at halfcourt on the ensuing possession.

Hoskins, who scored a game-high 13 points, did the rest.

“That’s my shot. You can ask any of my coaches. That’s my shot. I saw it, and I took it,” she said. “It feels amazing. But now we just have to get ready for Centennial on Monday.”

Centennial rolls to Mountain title

Centennial forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter en route to a 25-point lead and 70-25 victory over Canyon Springs in the Mountain Region final at Legacy.

The Bulldogs (28-1) won their ninth straight region crown. Canyon Springs (25-4) will play in a state quarterfinal Wednesday.

“We certainly have a bad habit of coming out slow, and they didn’t do that tonight,” said Centennial coach Karen Weitz, whose team held Canyon Springs to 1-for-9 shooting in the first quarter. “We want to be stingy at the defensive end, and we played very well in that first quarter.”

The Bulldogs raced to a 17-0 lead behind the play of Eboni Walker and Daejah Phillips and led 53-12 at halftime after forcing 21 first-half turnovers.

”We can’t worry about anything except the things we can control,” Weitz said. “We wanted to come out and make a statement early with our defensive play.”

Walker led the Bulldogs with 17 points and five rebounds. Taylor Bigby scored 12, and Phillips had eight points and 14 rebounds.

Jeanette Fine led the Pioneers with eight points.

