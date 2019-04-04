Bishop Gorman loses in double overtime to No. 1-ranked team

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) handles the ball against La Lumiere's Gerald Drumgoole in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

La Lumiere's Wendell Green #11 in action against Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman head coach Grant Rice is seen on the sidelines in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

La Lumiere's Isaiah Stewart #33 in action against Bishop Gorman in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

La Lumiere's Keion Brooks #12 in action against Bishop Gorman's Chance Michels (25) in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

La Lumiere's Keion Brooks #12 in action against Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell (0) in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

La Lumiere's Isaiah Stewart #33 in action against Bishop Gorman in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

La Lumiere's Gerald Drumgoole #4 in action against Bishop Gorman's Noah Taitz (20) in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

La Lumiere's Paxson Wojcik #32 in action against Bishop Gorman in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

La Lumiere's Keion Brooks #12 in action against Bishop Gorman in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) drives past La Lumiere's Keion Brooks (12) in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Noah Taitz (20) shoots over La Lumiere's Paxson Wojcik in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Noah Taitz (20) in action against La Lumiere's Paxson Wojcik in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Noah Taitz #20 in action against La Lumiere in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell (0) handles the ball in the post against La Lumiere's Isaiah Stewart in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) looks for room against La Lumiere's Gerald Drumgoole (4) and Keion Brooks (11) in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins #10 in action against La Lumiere's Paxson Wojcik in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon #1 in action against La Lumiere's Wendell Green (11) in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) slips past La Lumiere's Gerald Drumgoole in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell #0 in action against La Lumiere in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins #10 in action against La Lumiere's Wendell Green (11) in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell #0 shoots against La Lumiere's Isaiah Stewart (33) in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman's Noah Taitz #20 in action against La Lumiere in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bishop Gorman gave the nation’s top-ranked boys basketball team all it could handle Thursday.

The Gaels, though, came up just short.

La Lumiere (Indiana) held the Gaels without a field goal for the final 5:34 to pull out a 74-69 double-overtime victory in the quarterfinals of the GEICO Nationals in New York City.

“We battled and gave ourselves a chance,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “We just got a little tired at the end. We were in some foul trouble and just ran out of gas.

“I’m really proud of our guys but still disappointed. We came in confident that we could compete with them.”

The Lakers, ranked No. 1 in the country by USA Today, improved to 29-0, but needed eight extra minutes to get there.

Gorman (28-5) trailed 53-46 with 4:11 left in regulation before rallying to tie the score and force overtime on Will McClendon’s 28-foot 3-pointer from the left wing with 4.7 seconds left.

“That was big,” Rice said. “They hit a shot just before that where we played just perfect defense, and they still hit it. Will came back and hit that three. We could have taken a timeout there, but we have confidence in our kids to make a play.”

Zaon Collins’ two free throws with 1:04 left in the first overtime tied the score at 66, and the Gaels took a 68-66 lead 32 seconds into the second overtime on Isaiah Cottrell’s two free throws.

La Lumiere finished the game on an 8-1 run, holding Gorman to 0-for-4 from the field in the second overtime.

The Lakers, who beat Gorman 67-54 on Jan. 4, had a 44-28 rebounding edge behind Keion Brooks and Isaiah Stewart.

Brooks, a 6-foot-7-inch power forward, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Stewart, a 6-9, 245-pound center, had 25 points and seven rebounds. Wendell Green scored 19 for La Lumiere.

Gorman, which used a four-guard lineup most of the game, stayed close by hitting 13 of 25 3-pointers.

McClendon finished with 22 points. Noah Taitz scored 16, Collins 12 and Cottrell 10. Chance Michels, the only senior in Gorman’s lineup, had nine points on 3-for-4 shooting on 3-pointers.

“Chance doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” Rice said. “We’re going to miss him, but we think we’re going to be pretty good again next year.”

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact reporter Bartt Davis at bdavis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587.