Bishop Gorman loses late lead, wins in overtime

Bishop Gorman’s girls basketball team led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Cimarron-Memorial tied it with 1.2 seconds left to force overtime. Caira Young had a pair of buckets in the extra period, and helped her Gaels win 75-73 on the road in the quarterfinals of the Sunset Region playoffs.

(Thinkstock)

Caira Young said she didn’t panic when Tuesday’s game went to overtime. It would have been tough to blame her if she did.

Bishop Gorman’s girls basketball team led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Cimarron-Memorial tied it with 1.2 seconds left to force overtime.

Young had a pair of buckets in the extra period and helped her Gaels win 75-73 on the road in the quarterfinals of the Sunset Region playoffs.

“Nervous wouldn’t be the word I would use, because I know my team was prepared to execute,” Young said. “It was more of an adrenaline rush.”

Gorman (12-16) took advantage of Cimarron’s sloppy play in the first quarter to the tune of a 19-12 lead. Cimarron fought back in the second to take a brief lead with two minutes left in the first half, but the Gaels rebounded to control the third quarter and lead 56-42 seconds into the fourth quarter.

But the Spartans (21-8) wouldn’t go away, as Elise Young scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Cimarron chip away. The Spartans pulled to within five points with a minute left, then let their standout player take over.

Tasia Moore had a monster game for Cimarron with 22 points and 16 rebounds. She also tied the game late, drawing a foul from beyond the arc with her team down three points. She made all three free throws to force overtime.

“We just let them back in at the end,” Gorman coach Kevin Nixon said. “We didn’t finish strong so I felt like we could still win without a doubt. We just want the ‘W’ so we can move onto the next round.”

Young finished with a team-high 18 points. Georgia Ohiaeri had 16 points for the Gaels, Olivia Smith had 15 and Bentleigh Hoskins scored 11.

Amoura Whitney scored 13 for the Spartans and Chynna Torrence added 12.

The Gaels advance to the semifinals Thursday at Legacy, where they will play Spring Valley (27-2).

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.