Bishop Gorman product Zach Collins goes No. 10 overall in NBA Draft

Zach Collins answers questions during an interview after being selected by the Sacramento Kings as the 10th pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Zach Collins (Gonzaga) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number ten overall pick to the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Collins poses for photos with NBA Commissioner Adam silver after being selected by the Sacramento Kings as the 10th pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Zach Collins walks up on stage after being selected by the Sacramento Kings as the 10th pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Zach Collins answers questions during an interview after being selected by the Sacramento Kings as the 10th pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Zach Collins arrived to the NBA draft in New York City on Thursday night with the city of Las Vegas on his back.

Literally.

The 7-foot Bishop Gorman High School graduate wore a custom suit with the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign sewn into the jacket lining.

Gonzaga's Zach Collins making sure his hometown of Las Vegas is part of his outfit tonight. pic.twitter.com/oKP8hsNG4v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

He’ll be trading it in for a Portland Trail Blazers jersey, though.

The Sacramento Kings selected Collins No. 10 overall Thursday and traded him to Portland for the No. 15 and No. 20 picks in this year’s draft.

Collins averaged 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 39 games for Gonzaga last season as a freshman. He averaged 17.3 minutes, came off the bench in every game and skied up draft boards after strong play in the West Coast Conference and NCAA tournaments.

“To go in and play those small minutes and produce in those small minutes, I’ve got to attribute that to staying in the gym,” Collins told ESPN after his selection.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.