Basketball

Bishop Gorman product Zach Collins goes No. 10 overall in NBA Draft

By Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2017 - 6:45 pm
 
Updated June 22, 2017 - 6:57 pm

Zach Collins arrived to the NBA draft in New York City on Thursday night with the city of Las Vegas on his back.

Literally.

The 7-foot Bishop Gorman High School graduate wore a custom suit with the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign sewn into the jacket lining.

He’ll be trading it in for a Portland Trail Blazers jersey, though.

The Sacramento Kings selected Collins No. 10 overall Thursday and traded him to Portland for the No. 15 and No. 20 picks in this year’s draft.

Collins averaged 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 39 games for Gonzaga last season as a freshman. He averaged 17.3 minutes, came off the bench in every game and skied up draft boards after strong play in the West Coast Conference and NCAA tournaments.

“To go in and play those small minutes and produce in those small minutes, I’ve got to attribute that to staying in the gym,” Collins told ESPN after his selection.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

 

