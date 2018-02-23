Bishop Gorman pulls away late to reach title game

Will McClendon’s 3-pointer with 2:27 to play broke a 62-62 tie and the Gaels went on to defeat Spanish Springs 75-68 in the Class 4A boys state basketball semifinals at Lawlor Events Center.

RENO — Bishop Gorman struggled mightily from the perimeter on Thursday.

But freshman Will McClendon knocked down a long-range jumper at one of the game’s biggest moments.

McClendon’s 3-pointer with 2:27 to play broke a 62-62 tie and the Gaels went on to defeat Spanish Springs 75-68 in the Class 4A boys state basketball semifinals at Lawlor Events Center.

“We want him shooting the ball because we know he can knock them down,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “The confidence he had after missing several shots … that really gave us the lead for good.”

McClendon was 1-for-6 shooting and 0-for-4 on 3-pointers before Noah Taitz drove and dished to him on the left wing, and his jumper was true, giving the Gaels the lead for good. Gorman was 5-for-27 on 3-pointers.

The Gaels (28-4), who have won six consecutive state titles, play Bishop Manogue (24-5) for the title at 8:10 p.m. on Friday at Lawlor.

Getting there wasn’t easy, as Spanish Springs (24-6) took control early and led 44-37 at the half.

“I don’t know when the last time we’ve given up 25 points in the first quarter,” Rice said. “We tried to press them, and obviously, they handled the press pretty well. Their field goal percentage in the first quarter was really good.”

Spanish Springs was 11-for-16 shooting in the first quarter and 18-for-31 in the first half before Gorman made some defensive adjustments

“It was a little scary at first, because they made like every shot,” said Gorman senior Jamal Bey, who finished with a game-high 24 points. “But we were just like, ‘Do what we do and we should be good.’ ”

Taitz had 18 points and Isaiah Cottrell added 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots for Gorman.

Jalen Townsell had 18 points for Spanish Springs, which had four players in double figures.

“Spanish Springs gave us all we could handle, and that’s probably good, because we’ve got Bishop Manogue (Friday) night, and we know they’re going to be ready and play hard, too,” Rice said.

Bishop Manogue 64, Canyon Springs 58

The Miners held high-scoring Pioneers senior Kevin Legardy to nine points, as they pulled out the win in the other semifinal.

Manogue freshman Cort Ballinger frustrated Legardy, who entered the game averaging 25.2 points.

“As far as Kevin Legardy, at the next level if you’re not on, you’re not going to get off that bench,” Canyon Springs coach Freddie Banks said. “You let a freshman take you out of your game. A freshman. He’s only a freshman. You let him take you out of your game. So he’s got to mature.”

Legardy shot 4-for-20.

Banks, who was clearly frustrated with the officiating, said the physical nature of the game may have thrown Legardy off.

“It was a lot of bumping,” Banks said. “We bumped, they bumped. They got calls, we don’t get calls. We tried to do our best to do what we had to do, but it just didn’t work out tonight.”

Sophomore Alexander Spaight had 20 points and junior Mervin Soares came off the bench to provide 16 points and four rebounds for the Pioneers, who graduated 11 seniors from last season’s 21-3 team.

“I didn’t expect this type of team,” Banks said. “I just thought I was going to be under .500 because when you lose 10-12 (seniors) last year and only three returning (players), two that started or played, then you’ve got to start a whole new process. I never thought it was going to be this way… I’m proud of my kids. Very proud of them.”

Kolton Frugoli led Manogue with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Joshua Rolling added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.