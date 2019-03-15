Bishop Gorman to play in national boys tournament

Bishop Gorman celebrates after beating Clark 68-60 to win the Class 4A boys state championship on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman’s boys basketball team will get a shot at a national tournament.

The Gaels were invited on Friday to play in the Geico High School Nationals in New York City in April.

The Gaels (28-4) claimed their eighth consecutive state title earlier this month. They replace McEachern (Georgia), which pulled out of the tournament.

McEachern was the tournament’s No. 2 seed, but the team’s withdrawal meant the bracket was reseeded.

Gorman enters as the No. 8 seed and will play top-seeded La Lumiere (Indiana) at 1 p.m. on April 4. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

It will be a rematch for the Gaels against the Lakers. La Lumiere defeated Gorman 67-54 on Jan. 4 in the Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, West Virginia.