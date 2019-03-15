Bishop Gorman to play in national boys tournament

Bishop Gorman’s boys basketball team will get a shot at a national tournament.
The Gaels were invited on Friday to play in the Geico High School Nationals in New York City in April.
The Gaels (28-4) claimed their eighth consecutive state title earlier this month. They replace McEachern (Georgia), which pulled out of the tournament.
McEachern was the tournament’s No. 2 seed, but the team’s withdrawal meant the bracket was reseeded.
Gorman enters as the No. 8 seed and will play top-seeded La Lumiere (Indiana) at 1 p.m. on April 4. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
It will be a rematch for the Gaels against the Lakers. La Lumiere defeated Gorman 67-54 on Jan. 4 in the Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, West Virginia.